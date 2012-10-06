Gators Down the Tigers 14-6

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Mike Gillislee ran for a career-high 146 yards and two touchdowns, bringing No. 10 Florida to life in the second half as the Gators beat fourth-ranked LSU 14-6 Saturday.

Led by Gillislee and a dominant defense, Florida's grind-it-out victory provided a signature win for coach Will Muschamp in his second season in Gainesville. It was the program's first win against a ranked team since beating rival Georgia in 2010.

Linebacker Jon Bostic, safety Matt Elam and defensive end Lerentee McCray provided the big plays on defense. Gillislee once again carried the load on offense.

Together, they wore down the Tigers (5-1, 1-1) in the second half - no surprise since the Gators (5-0, 4-0) have been doing that all season. Florida, which trailed 6-0 at halftime, also came from behind to beat Texas A&M and Tennessee on the road last month.

