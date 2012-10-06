Sports Person of the Week - Austin Theriot - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sports Person of the Week - Austin Theriot

 

This week's Sports Person of the Week goes to Iowa senior quarterback Austin Theriot.

Theriot went 4 for 6 for 114 yards and had 7 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets 48-7 win over Port Barre last week.

Theriot, who is also a utility player on the baseball team, was part of last season's squad that made it all the way to the state championship game.

Austin is one of 17 seniors on the football team and is being recruited by Nicholls State.

