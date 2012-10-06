Pride Fest held in Lake Charles

People came together to celebrate and support the gay and lesbian community in southwest Louisiana for the 4th annual Lake Charles Pride Fest.

The festival was held at Touloulou's beach at the L'Auberge Casino Resort.

Lake Charles Pride President Megan Norris said it's great everyone can come together and support others no matter their sexual orientation.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

