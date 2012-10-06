Injuries reported in I-10 crash near Welsh exit

Louisiana State Police is investigating an accident on I-10 Eastbound just past the Welsh exit involving a car and an 18-wheeler.

The collision caused one female passenger to be transported by AirMed. The male driver of the car was taken by Acadian Ambulance with moderate injuries.

No word yet on what caused the accident. We'll have more on 7 News at 6.

Both lanes of I-10 eastbound are reopened to traffic, although backups are still likely for the next few hours or so.

