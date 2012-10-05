Vehicle crashes into Lake Charles restaurant - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into Lake Charles restaurant

VA vehicle crashed into Mazen's Contintental Cuisine on Thursday, causing damage to the restaurant, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Spokesman Cpl. Larry Moss said at 4:43 p.m., police responded to the call at 217 West College Street in reference to the crash.

Moss said a 1996 Lincoln Towncar crashed into the rear of the building.

Moss said the driver told authorities that he unintentionally placed the vehicle into drive.

"The vehicle then traveled forward through the south wall of the business and approximately 40 feet into the interior of the building before it stopped," Moss said.

Surveillance video captured the crash and its impact.

There were no injuries reported, only damage to the property. 

No citations were issued, Moss said.

The crash was investigated by Cpl. William Loving of the Lake Charles Police Department.

