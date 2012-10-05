Avoyelles trusty from Lake Charles area walks off work detail

Shonda Shanetta Warrior (Source: Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
MARKSVILLE, La. (AP) - A female Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office trusty walked away from a work detail at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marksville.
The Town Talk reports (http://townta.lk/PWmprN) 38-year-old Shonda Shanetta Warrior was wearing a red prison uniform on Thursday.
Authorities believe she left the scene in a vehicle.
Warrior was serving a 5-year sentence for theft charges. She is from the Lake Charles area, and officials think she may be headed to that area.
Information from: Alexandria Daily Town Talk, http://www.thetowntalk.com
Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.