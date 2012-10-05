Diaper shortage? All the dirty details at noon.

Good morning everyone! Happy Friday!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

The nation's jobless rate has fallen to a 44 month low. The rate is now at 7.8 percent – the first time it's dropped below 8 percent in nearly four years. The drop is credited to more people finding work. We'll tell you how many jobs were added in September at noon. In the meantime, you can check out this story HERE.

Also today, if you buy diapers, you could soon be paying more for them. A Japanese factory, responsible for one fifth of the global market for baby products, was destroyed in an explosion. Now experts fear this may cause a world-wide diaper shortage.

Plus, a dog that got lost during a recent hurricane makes it home. We'll tell you about an unexpected 1,800 mile journey that ended with a much anticipated homecoming.

It should be nice weather for all sorts of events this weekend. Ben says rain looks very unlikely for any high school football games tonight, but higher humidity will result in warmer temperatures. How will our weekend fare? Well a front is expected late Saturday bringing with it cooler temperatures. How low will those temperatures go? Ben is working on his live, local forecast right now.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a wonderful weekend!