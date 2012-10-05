Lake Charles police ask for public's help in identifying theft suspects

The Lake Charles Police Detective Division is requesting public assistance in identifying the suspects in a theft case.

According to a news release from spokesman Cpl. Larry Moss, on Sept. 2, at approximately 8 p.m., a woman's wallet was stolen while she was shopping at a local grocery store.

Moss said approximately three hours later, the victim's credit card was used at a local Wal-Mart location.

Moss said that video recovered from Wal-Mart shows two women using the victim's stolen credit card to make purchases.

Those with information in this case are asked to call Detective Dustin Gaudet at 337-240-6049.

