Starks man facing drug distribution charges

A Starks man is accused of drug distribution, according to a news release from the Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said, earlier this year, investigators assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations and the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office began a joint investigation into drug distribution in rural Southwest Beauregard Parish.

Troopers said agents were able to make controlled purchases of methamphetamine from 53-year-old Lester C. Tubbs of Starks.



An arrest warrant for Tubbs, as well as a search warrant for Tubbs' residence, was obtained and on Thursday and the Louisiana State Police SWAT Team executed the warrant.

Tubbs was located at his residence along with his wife, 60-year-old Charlotte Jean Tubbs, troopers said.

"A search of the property resulted in the discovery of numerous stolen items including a Kubota diesel zero turn riding mower, a Gravely zero turn riding mower, numerous stolen power tools, and two stolen flat-bed trailers. In addition, agents seized over 30 long guns and numerous handguns. Ownership of the weapons is under investigation," troopers said in the release.



Lester Tubbs, who is a convicted felon, was arrested for distribution of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Lester Tubbs was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail.



Louisiana State Police and Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office detectives continue their investigation and additional charges against Lester Tubbs as well as charges against Charlotte Tubbs are pending, according to troopers.

