Cuts to LSU System being mulled in Baton Rouge

Deeper cuts could be on the way for the hospitals within the LSU System. The Board of Supervisors meets this afternoon to talk about cutback proposals. You can see how cuts are already affecting Moss Regional Hospital in Lake Charles HERE.

A state district court judge in Lake Charles denies a sanity commission request from a man accused of killing his grandmother back in 2009. We'll let you know what's next in the case of 35-year-old Carl Webb Jr.

Also today, an interesting story surrounding a particular birth option. A woman says she was duped into being a surrogate mother, instead of a partner in raising the children she carried.

Locally, you may want to check out an incredible health story about a man who had an industrial accident that nearly cost him his hand. See how two Lake Charles doctors used a nerve, bones and skin from other parts of his body to reconstruct his hand. You can view KPLC's Britney Glaser's story HERE.

Plus, scammers will try anything to make a buck, and they'll prey on the unsuspecting and the gullible. If you get an email from the FBI offering cash, we'll tell you why you should immediately press "delete."

Ben says we're a couple of degrees warmer today, and he says we'll have a little more humidity these next couple of days until our next cold front breezes in. When will it arrive? And what sort of conditions can we expect over the weekend? Be sure to tune in for Ben's full, local and live forecast at noon.

And pet lovers will love our story about a pet blessing ceremony at a local school this morning.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.