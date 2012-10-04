Cuts to LSU System being mulled in Baton Rouge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cuts to LSU System being mulled in Baton Rouge

Good morning, everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Deeper cuts could be on the way for the hospitals within the LSU System. The Board of Supervisors meets this afternoon to talk about cutback proposals. You can see how cuts are already affecting Moss Regional Hospital in Lake Charles HERE.

A state district court judge in Lake Charles denies a sanity commission request from a man accused of killing his grandmother back in 2009. We'll let you know what's next in the case of 35-year-old Carl Webb Jr.

Also today, an interesting story surrounding a particular birth option. A woman says she was duped into being a surrogate mother, instead of a partner in raising the children she carried.

Locally, you may want to check out an incredible health story about a man who had an industrial accident that nearly cost him his hand. See how two Lake Charles doctors used a nerve, bones and skin from other parts of his body to reconstruct his hand. You can view KPLC's Britney Glaser's story HERE.

Plus, scammers will try anything to make a buck, and they'll prey on the unsuspecting and the gullible.  If you get an email from the FBI offering cash, we'll tell you why you should immediately press "delete."

Ben says we're a couple of degrees warmer today, and he says we'll have a little more humidity these next couple of days until our next cold front breezes in. When will it arrive?  And what sort of conditions can we expect over the weekend? Be sure to tune in for Ben's full, local and live forecast at noon.

And pet lovers will love our story about a pet blessing ceremony at a local school this morning.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.  We hope you have a wonderful day!

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
