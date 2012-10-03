Funeral plans announced for former Calcasieu Parish Police Juror

The following news release and obituary was received by KPLC on Saturday, regarding the visitation, rosary and funeral arrangements for Jerome St. Mary, who died Wednesday at age 70:

Joseph Jerome St. Mary, Sr. was born on October 27, 1941 to Harry St. Mary, Sr. and Hilda Louise Porche St. Mary in Lake Charles, Louisiana and was welcomed into the family by his big brother, Harry St. Mary, Jr.

Joseph Jerome St. Mary, Sr., affectionately known as Jerome, was by far one of the chosen men that God saw fit in 2004 to perform one of the greatest miracles to witness. When the doctors said no, God said yes and gave Jerome eight more healthy and productive years to be a living testament of what He can do. On Wednesday, October 3, 2012, Mr. St. Mary was surrounded by his wife and children who witnessed the tough but beautiful transition to everlasting rest as they sang songs of praise, read scriptures, and prayed together as God called him home.

On February 4, 1961, Jerome and Eleanor Elaine Guillory celebrate the sacrament of marriage at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church with family and friends witnessing the joyous occasion. From this union, three children were born. On February 4, 2011, the family and friends gathered once again to celebrate the 5050th wedding anniversary of the couple.

At a young age, Jerome was an altar server. He attended Sacred Catholic School and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1960. He joined local 487 as a Cement Finisher and was the Business Manager and Financial Secretary for the Plasterers and Cement Masons for over 40 years. He was a business entrepreneur. He was president of St. Mary Enterprises which included his rental business and was owner and operator of St. Mary Package Liquor Store.

In 1976, Jerome was elected to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. During his 20 year tenure in public office, Jerome represented District 3 and the entire parish with dignity and honesty. He was elected by his peers to serve as President and Vice- President four different years during his tenure. In addition, he served as chairman of the Personnel Committee, member of the Public Works Committee, Budget Committee, and Ways and Means Committee. He served as a liaison to the parish wide drainage committee, the Bayou Comprehensive Medical Center which is now the Southwest LA Health Center. He also served as a liaison to the Hospital District, Calcasieu Parish Housing Department, and to the Private Industry Council. Jerome was chairman of the Calcasieu Community Action Advisory Council and member of the Community Development Advisory Committee for the State of Louisiana. He was also a member of the Black Caucus of the Louisiana Police Jury Association. He was a member of the Knights of St. Peter Claver Council 141.

One of his proudest moments was working with state, parish, and local elected officials in making the Calcasieu Parish Multi-Purpose Center, now the Allen August Multi-Purpose Center on Moeling Street a reality.

In his spare time, he loved to travel, fish, hunt, and spend time with his family. He had a love for animals and enjoyed the outdoors. Jerome loved "fixing things" and stayed busy with some kind of project.

Jerome was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

Survivors are his wife of 51 years, Eleanor Elaine St. Mary, Children Jennifer St. Mary Bellow and Hilton Bellow, Lisa St. Mary Carthon and Rickey Carthon, and Joseph Jerome St. Mary, Jr. and Shaalom St. Mary. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Clarice Elaine Carthon, Jared Heath Bellow, Richard Donovan Carthon, Nicholas Joseph St. Mary, Jacob Jerome St. Mary, and Ethan James St. Mary, and a host of devoted family, friends, and neighbors.

Funeral Services for Joseph Jerome St. Mary, Sr. will be at 11AM on Tuesday, October 9, 2012 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 2031 Opelousas Street, Lake Charles, LA. The Very Rev. Marcus Johnson, V.F, will be officiating along with Deacon Elray Bushnell and Deacon Edward Lavine. Visitation will be from 5PM – 9PM on Monday, October 8, 2012 at Combre Funeral Home, 1200 Mill Street, Lake Charles, LA. A rosary will be recited at 7PM.