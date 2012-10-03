Crowley man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

A 28-year-old Crowley man has been arrested and charged by Acadia Parish officials with indecent behavior with a juvenile following an investigation.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff Wayne Melancon, a complaint was filed with his office in September.

A subsequent warrant was issued for David Michael Leger Jr.

Leger was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail with bond set at $15,000 by District Judge Glenn Everett.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.