Texas man facing four counts of attempted murder

A Texas man has been charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder following an Aug. 14 incident on Augustus Street in Lake Charles, according to a news release from the Lake Charles Police Department.

Cpl. Larry Moss said that on Monday, Desmond Lamar General was apprehended in Anahuac, Texas stemming from the Lake Charles incident.

Moss said he was extradited from Texas by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. He is currently in the Calcasieu Parish Jail.

General's bond was set at $2 million.

The Lake Charles Police Department continues to investigate the cases.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.