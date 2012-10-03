Pedestrian killed after being struck by 18-wheeler on I-10, more - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pedestrian killed after being struck by 18-wheeler on I-10, more @ noon

Good morning, everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

An 18 wheeler hits a pedestrian on I-10 between Sulphur and Vinton this morning. How did it happen? We'll have a report from the scene.

More inmates leave the soon-to-be-closed Phelps Correctional Center in DeQuincy.

Also today, treating an injury on the battlefield could mean the difference between life and death.  That's why doctors have re-invented the tourniquet – using a mini medic system to control the tourniquet remotely. We'll show you how it works.

In other health news, if you take dietary supplements we have a cautionary tale on our website.  It seems dozens of weight loss and immune system supplements are illegally labeled. Find out what that means HERE.

Plus, an actual message in a bottle found on a beach becomes a science lesson about the Gulf coast.  See how students are touching on everything from tides, ecosystems and even the oil spill.

Pretty nice weather today and Ben says we'll warm up to the mid 80's this afternoon. He's forecasting more humidity making for a muggier weather trend in the next few days. What about our weekend? Well, he's working on those numbers now so be sure to tune in for his complete, live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. Have a great day!

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

