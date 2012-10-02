Fraudulent document at Lake Charles OMV leads to arrest

The following is a news release from Louisiana State Police:

On Sept. 14, officials with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) in Lake Charles contacted Louisiana State Police detectives and reported that someone presented a fraudulent medical evaluation form in an effort to obtain a state-issued commercial driver's license. The individual was identified as 46-year-old Darrell Goodly of Lake Charles.

On Oct. 1, troopers located and arrested Goodly for filing a false public record. Goodly was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. Bond was set at $2,500.

Goodly faces up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if he is convicted.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and the Louisiana State Police will continue to work together to safeguard the integrity of state-issued driver's licenses.