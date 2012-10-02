CPSO looking for suspect in battery, attempted rape

Authorities are looking for a Vinton man accused in the second-degree battery and attempted aggravated rape of a woman.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, on Sept. 29, at approximately 12:15 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a Vinton home in reference to a disturbance.

Sixty-three-year-old Albert Delassantos Jr. is accused of striking a woman in the face numerous times, causing moderate injuries. He is also accused of threatening the woman with a knife and attempting to rape her.

The incident ended when individuals arrived to the home and stopped the altercation, authorities said.

Delassantos reportedly fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies conducted an extensive search of the area, but were unable to locate Delassantos.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating Delassantos.

If anyone is harboring or assisting Delassantos in any way, they will be arrested and charged accordingly, according to authorities.

Those with information on the whereabouts of Delassantos are asked to call CPSO at 491-3605 or 911.

