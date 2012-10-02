Jennings authorities investigate reports of gas stolen from vehicles

The Jennings Police Department is investigating a string of gasoline thefts.

According to Jennings authorities, police have received four complaints over the past couple of weeks of gasoline being stolen from parked vehicles.

KPLC has learned the suspect or suspects are accessing the gas by drilling into the bottom of the tank – specifically cars with plastic tanks thereby limiting the chance of explosion.

If anyone has any information or sees any suspicious activity, call the Tips Line at 337-275-9002 or leave a tip on the iWatchJennings mobile app.

Authorities say if you have no garage, try to park in a public, lighted space to make your car less of a target.

