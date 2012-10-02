BPSO looking for information on missing Merryville man

Beauregard Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information on the whereabouts of 32-year-old Adam J. Davis, of Merryville.

Davis, who has been missing since the evening of Sept. 16, is a white male, 5' 9" tall, and 160 lbs.

Anyone with information who can assist in locating Davis is encouraged to call Beauregard Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-1374 or 337-462-8918.

