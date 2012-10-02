Westlake man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

A 35-year-old Westlake man is accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a 5-year-old juvenile, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Philo G. Morvant was arrested following an investigation into a complaint filed on Sept. 29.

Authorities, in a news release, said that when questioned by detectives, Morvant confirmed the allegations. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Judge Kent Savoie set his bond at $50,000.

