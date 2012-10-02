Texas man sentenced in casino roulette scheme - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Texas man sentenced in casino roulette scheme

U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley announced that Charbel Tannous, 34, of Katy, Texas, the reported leader of a group who conspired to defraud L'Auberge du Lac Casino in Lake Charles, was sentenced on Sept. 27.

According to a news release from Finley, the sentencing was handed down by U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi who ordered Tannous to serve 37 months in federal prison, three years supervised release and to pay $909,700 in restitution.

According to court records, Tannous; Constandi Lubbat, 55, of Houston, Texas; Derrick Weldon, 44, of Lake Charles; and Stephen Mouton, 45, of Iowa; were all charged in an indictment filed June 22, 2011, with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

In addition, Tannous was charged with seven separate counts of wire fraud. Tannous was the creator of the scheme to defraud the casino. The scheme involved "rigging" roulette games by bribing Weldon and Mouton, who were dealers employed by the casino.

Finley said the dealers permitted Tannous and Lubbat to place late bets at the roulette wheel. This procedure, known as "past posting," allowed Tannous and Lubbat to place chips on the number knowing it was already a winner.

Tannous also forfeited approximately $50,000. FBI agents seized $10,000 in cash and almost $40,000 in cashiers checks when they arrested Tannous at the Bush International Airport, Houston, Texas, when he was attempting to flee the U.S. en route to Beirut, Lebanon.

There is no extradition agreement between the United States and Lebanon.

Lubbat, Weldon and Mouton have all previously pleaded guilty to the same charges.

On Sept. 6, 2012, Judge Minaldi sentenced Derrick Weldon to five years probation and ordered him to pay $831,900 in restitution. Sentencing for Stephen Mouton is scheduled for Oct. 18, and the sentencing of Constandi Lubbat is continued without date.

"We are very pleased with the court's decision to give this defendant a significant prison term. The casino and the citizens were victims in this case. A portion of the profits from the casino goes to the State of Louisiana and the Calcasieu Parish School Board. We will continue to partner with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to prosecute crimes of this nature and seek the maximum amount of prison time available," Finley said.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lake Charles Resident Agency, and the Louisiana State Police, Gaming Division, with the assistance of the Security Division of L'Auberge du Lac Casino. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney James T. McManus.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly