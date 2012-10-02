McNeese Women's Basketball

The McNeese State women's basketball team opens the regular season on November 10th against Vanderbilt.
Practice officially began today as the Cowgirls begin their quest for yet another Southland Conference title.
Here's Sam Gannon.
