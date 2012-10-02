Mother, daughter suspected in SWLA robberies plead guilty in MS

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - A mother and daughter have pleaded guilty in the armed robbery of a Gulfport bank.

Authorities say in a news release that 58-year-old Evie Mearlene Herrin and 30-year-old Amelia Darci Crew, both of Cleveland, Texas, pleaded guilty Monday.

Court papers alleged the mother robbed the bank while wearing a wig, sunglasses and a hospital mask, and her daughter drove the getaway car with a Texas tag.

The women are accused of taking $12,641 from Regions Bank in Gulfport.

A federal indictment in Louisiana alleges the women robbed two other banks. They are accused in the Feb. 13 holdup of an Iberia Bank branch in Kinder, where about $6,000 was taken, and the March 15 holdup of a MidSouth Bank branch in Sulphur, where about $4,730 was taken.

