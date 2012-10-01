Court: Child porn victims can get restitution

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court has ruled that victims of child pornography can recover restitution from people convicted of viewing images of their abuse without showing a link between the crime and their injuries.

Monday's majority opinion by the full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans says child pornography victims aren't required under federal law to prove that their losses were the "proximate result" of a defendant's crime before they can receive restitution from that person.

The decision conflicts with rulings on the same legal question by other federal circuits.

The 5th Circuit ruled that a woman identified only as "Amy" is entitled to restitution from an east Texas man and a New Orleans man who pleaded guilty in separate cases to possessing child pornography.

