Vinton man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Sept. 20, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint regarding registered sex offender Glenn P. Baxter II, 48, of Vinton, having inappropriate sexual contact with a 10-year-old juvenile.

When questioned by detectives, Baxter, who was convicted of sexual battery in Calcasieu Parish in December 1998, confirmed the allegations. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 1 count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Judge Kent Savoie set his bond at $15,000.

CPSO Detective William Wilcox is the lead investigator on this case.