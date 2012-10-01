New Llano men accused of breaking into American Legion

Two New Llano residents are accused of burglarizing the New Llano American Legion Post 387.

According to a news release from Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, arrested were Kendrick Randle and Diontay Thurman, both age 19.

Craft said the Sheriff's Office responded to a request for assistance at the American Legion Post on Sept. 22.

Craft said upon arrival, authorities were advised that the post had been burglarized at some point during the late night or early morning hours and a safe had been removed from one of the offices.

Craft said the scene was processed and upon further investigation, officers were able to observe where an item had been pushed across the parking lot and over a street into a wooded area next to a residence.

Craft said the area was canvassed during which additional evidence was collected at the location where it is believed the safe was loaded and transported away from the area.

During the processing of the evidence, Craft said officers were able to identify Thurman and Randle as those responsible for the burglary and theft.

Both were booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on one count of simple burglary, one count of unauthorized entry into a business, one count of theft over $1,500, one count of criminal mischief, one count of criminal trespassing and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Bond for Randle was set at $23,350. Thurman's bond was set at $23,600.

Both remain in the Vernon Parish Jail.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is still attempting to locate the safe stolen from the business.

Anyone with any information or anyone who locates the safe can contact Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233 or the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-238-1311. You do not have to give your name a code number will be assigned to you.

