Shootings under investigation -- more, plus weather, at noon

Good morning, everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Two separate officer involved shootings are now being investigated by State Police. In one incident, a man fleeing Lafayette Police following a bank robbery is shot and dies on the scene. In the other incident, a suspect believed to be involved in a drug deal flees St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies and hits one of those deputies with his car. Shots rang out there as well and the suspect was struck and later died from his injuries. We'll have details on both situations.

Several road related projects are scheduled to start this week in Lake Charles. We'll tell you how they're expected to help ease drainage issues. In the meantime, there are hearings set for this week for the public to inspect and provide input on the state's highway program for the next year.  You can find out where and when the meeting affecting your area will be held HERE.

Also today, an old fashioned way of attracting customers is making a comeback – just in time for the holidays. It's layaway, and it means you can take advantage of great deals and take your time paying them off.

Plus, engineering may not seem like the most exciting subject to some high school students, but one school is finding creative ways to get students excited about the field – including girls.

Finally, a bit of sunshine today! Ben says the overcast and drizzly weather some of us are still witnessing should be giving way to clearing skies later tonight. Cooler temperatures are also in the offing and Ben will tell us how cool it will get during his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. Have a great day!

  • Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    Monday, March 26 2018 5:26 AM EDT2018-03-26 09:26:59 GMT
    (Source: CPPJ)(Source: CPPJ)

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    Sunday, March 25 2018 12:53 PM EDT2018-03-25 16:53:06 GMT
    (Source: KPLC viewer)(Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    Saturday, March 24 2018 5:40 PM EDT2018-03-24 21:40:33 GMT
    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
