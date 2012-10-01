State Police investigate deadly shootout

An alleged bank robber died following a shootout with Louisiana State Police on Friday, according to a news release from troopers.

The release states that detectives with the Louisiana State Police were requested Friday by the Chief of the Lafayette Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting after one of their officers was involved in a shooting following a pursuit.

Troopers say the initial investigation indicated that on Sept. 28 at about 3:30 p.m., officers with Lafayette Police Department were pursuing a gold Ford F-250, driven by 41-year-old Thomas Helvik of Port Allen, after Helvik was reported to have just robbed the Home Bank on Ambassador Caffery.

During the pursuit, Helvik drove off of the roadway into a field.

Officers pursued Helvik into the field where after a short distance he struck a fence.

Officers exited their vehicles and encountered Helvik. Shots were fired and Helvik was struck.

Helvik died at the scene as a result of his injures.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.