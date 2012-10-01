Sam Cam - Joe Narcisse - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sam Cam - Joe Narcisse

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's time for the latest edition of Sam Cam. This week we introduce you to McNeese senior linebacker Joe Narcisse, who had 10 tackles and a sack in Saturday nights win over Northwestern State. He also wore the #34 jersey in honor of his buddy Malcolm Bronson.

Powered by Frankly