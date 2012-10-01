Sam Cam - Joe Narcisse

It's time for the latest edition of Sam Cam. This week we introduce you to McNeese senior linebacker Joe Narcisse, who had 10 tackles and a sack in Saturday nights win over Northwestern State. He also wore the #34 jersey in honor of his buddy Malcolm Bronson.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
bcourtney@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.