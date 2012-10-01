The Sunrise Facebook Friend of the Day for Monday October 1 is Mattie Daigle.

"My name is Mattie Daigle, and I am a 17 years old senior at Hathaway high school. I would like to tell you all about my hero. Her name is Claudette, and she recently passed away due to cancer. But you see, Claudette never once said that she hated her life, or that she regretted getting cancer. Her biggest worry was her family. She never had a frown on her face or a mean word to say about anyone. Her passing was actually a blessing, because we now all have another angel guarding us and helping us go in the right direction. This angel is my mother. My mom fought cancer for 5 months before allowing herself to let go on Friday morning. Although she is dearly missed, I know that my mother is watching over the family she raised. I watched 7 news sunrise with her every morning. And I will continue to do so in her honor.

I hope you all have a great day!! :)"

