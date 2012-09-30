Deadly crash claims Moss Bluff man's life

20-year-old William Cody Moore of Moss Bluff has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

CPSO responded near Joe Miller Rd. in Moss Bluff around 5:30 Sunday morning after receiving calls of the vehicle accident.

According to CPSO Enforcement Division Commander, James McGee, Moore was driving westbound on Joe Miller Rd. before driving off the road, crashing the vehicle not too far from his house. Moore was dead upon arrival.

McGee says it's too soon to identify the speed of the vehicle or an exact cause of the accident but is conducting a full investigation.

