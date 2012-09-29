LSU Defeats Towson 38-22

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Zach Mettenberger connected with Odell Beckham Jr. five times for 128 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 3 LSU overcame nagging offensive sloppiness in a 38-22 victory over overmatched but feisty Towson on Saturday night.

Mettenberger's scoring strikes to Beckham went for 53 and 27 yards, and LSU's quarterback finished with 238 yards passing. Still, Mettenberger missed some open receivers and his fumble - one of three LSU turnovers - led to the first of two touchdown runs by Towson's Terrance West.

West's first TD run gave Towson, an FCS team, a stunning 9-7 lead in the second quarter before LSU responded with 24 straight points.

J.C. Copeland, LSU's 272-pound fullback, scored his third touchdown of the season on a 1-yard plunge, but was hurt in the fourth quarter and did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the field.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

