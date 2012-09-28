Touchdown Live - Week 5 Scores - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Touchdown Live - Week 5 Scores

Touchdown Live - Week 5 Scores:

 

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28:

 

DeRidder          14

Westlake          25    Final

 

Cecilia                 7

St. Louis              24        Final

 

Welsh                  23

Rosepine             14        Final

 

Ferriday             8

Jennings            50        Final

 

Bunkie               6

Elton                  37       Final

 

Vinton              0

Kinder              34              Final

 

Lake Arthur            40

East Beauregard      0    Final

 

Acadiana          40

Sulphur            27       Final

 

Washington-Marion          34

Leesville                          0            Final

 

Oberlin         12

Iota                16             Final

 

Barbe                         35

St. Thomas More      42     Final

      

LaGrange             14

Northside             7             Final

 

Iowa         70

Bolton       29               Final

 

Jena           16

Oakdale      14          Final   

 

Merryville         6

Montgomery     16       Final

 

South Cameron    16

Northwood         24    Final

 

South Beauregard            12

Rayne                              14          Final

 

Pickering       9

DeQuincy      14      Final

 

Carencro     33

Sam Houston      14    Final

 

Basile               40

Hanson Memorial      16     Final

 

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

Hamilton Christian    7

Loreauville                47     Final 

 

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

