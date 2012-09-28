Jindal appoints members to Sabine River Authority

Gov. Bobby Jindal on Friday announced appointments and reappointments to the board of commissioners for the Sabine River Authority.

Southwest Louisiana residents selected for the panel include:

Daniel Cupit, of Westlake. Cupit is the mayor of the City of Westlake. He will be reappointed to serve as a resident of Calcasieu Parish, as outlined by state law.

James Foret Jr., of Sulphur. Foret is a sales manager at Total Safety US Inc. He will be appointed to serve as a resident of Calcasieu Parish.

Byron Gibbs, of Hackberry. Gibbs is the director of alternative schools for the west side of Cameron Parish. He will be reappointed to serve as a resident of Cameron Parish, as required by statute.

Estella Scott, of DeRidder. Scott is a former member of the DeRidder City Council. She will be reappointed to serve as a resident of Beauregard Parish, as outlined by state law.

Stanley Vidrine, of DeRidder. Vidrine is the owner of Vidrine Land Surveying Inc. He will be reappointed to serve as a resident of Beauregard Parish.

Chester "C.A." Burgess, of Evans. Burgess is the vice president of Master Craft Construction. He will be reappointed to serve as a resident of Vernon Parish, as required by state law.

Therman Nash, of Anacoco. Nash is a veteran of the U.S. Army and is a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Department. Nash will be reappointed to serve as a resident of Vernon Parish, as required by statute.

Also appointed:

Ron Williams, of Many, is retired and is a former Marine. Williams will be appointed to serve as a resident of Sabine Parish, as required by statute.

Frank Davis, of Many, is retired and was formerly employed with ExxonMobil Chemical Company. Davis will be appointed to serve as a resident of Sabine Parish, as required by statute.

Henry Ned Goodeaux, of Many, is a retired employee of Conoco Phillips. Goodeaux will be reappointed to serve as a resident of Sabine Parish, as required by statute.

Bobby Williams, of Florien, is a notary public. Williams will be reappointed to serve as a resident of Sabine Parish, as required by statute.

Norman Arbuckle, of Logansport, is a veteran of the United States Army and is a member of the Logansport Town Council. Arbuckle will be reappointed to serve as a resident of DeSoto Parish, as required by statute.

Jerry Holmes, of Keatchie, is the Owner of Jerry Holmes, a water transportation company. Holmes will be appointed to serve as a resident of DeSoto Parish, as required by statute.

The Board of Commissioners for the Sabine River Authority serves to regulate, manage and maintain the waters of the Sabine River and its tributary streams.

According to statute, the board is comprised of 13 gubernatorial appointments, subject to Senate confirmation. Four members must be residents of Sabine Parish, two members must be residents of Calcasieu Parish, two members must be residents of Vernon Parish, two members must be residents of DeSoto Parish, two members must be residents of Beauregard Parish, and one member must be a resident of Cameron Parish.

