Jindal appoints SWLA residents to state boards

Two Southwest Louisiana residents have been selected to serve on state panels by Gov. Bobby Jindal.

According to Friday news releases from the governor, Gary"Stitch" Guillory, of Westlake, the chief deputy for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the former Westlake Chief of Police, was reappointed to serve on the D.A.R.E. Advisory Board.

A release states that Guillory will be reappointed to serve as a member of the Louisiana Chiefs of Police Association, as required by executive order.

The D.A.R.E. Advisory Board serves to develop, promote, monitor and evaluate the D.A.R.E. Program throughout the state of Louisiana and regulate the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement regarding the performance of its duties in relation to the D.A.R.E. Program.

John Emerson, of Lake Chares, was tapped to serve on the Louisiana Board of Veterinary Medicine.

Emerson is the owner of Pet Emergency Clinic. He will be appointed to serve as a nominee of the State Veterinary Medical Association, as required by state statute.

According to a release, the Board of Veterinary Medicine serves to examine and determine the qualifications and fitness of applicants for a license to practice veterinary medicine in the state and issue, renew, deny, suspend, or revoke licenses and temporary permits to practice veterinary medicine in the state.

