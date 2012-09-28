Crowley police investigate shooting

Crowley Police are investigating a shooting that happened at Rhone Village on Thursday evening, according to a news release from the department.

Authorities say it happened around 8 p.m.

Details are "sketchy" at this time, said Chief of Police K.P. Gibson.

"We have one male subject who was shot in the forearm. The injury in considered to be minor. We do have a person of interest in this matter; however we are not prepared to release any names of victim or suspect at this point," Gibson said.

Gibson said authorities do not believe that the shooting was a drive-by, but that has not been ruled out in their investigation.

