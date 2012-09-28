Who's reading you?

Good morning, everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

Do you have old medicines clogging up your cabinets? If you do, we'll tell you about an effort to help local residents rid their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Also today, when it comes to e-readers, did you know that what you read could be tracked? It could be a privacy issue with devices checking out your bedtime reading habits. We're looking into the practice.

Plus, how does graduating from college with no debt or students loans to pay back sound? Well, one top-rated school is making that dream a reality. See how students there are happy to take advantage of a program that gets them ahead of the game.

Our weather is changing. Ben says we can expect some widely scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, but hints that the weekend could be much more rainy. How much rain can we expect? He's working on those numbers now, so be sure to tune in to his live, local forecast at noon. In the meantime, you can check out radars and more HERE. While you're on our site, and you happen to be a hunter you may be interested in a story about the upcoming bow hunting season in a couple of wildlife refuges. Check that out HERE.

If you're looking to get your Halloween season off and running, have we got a Scare Fest for you! It's a trip to the Lost Hollows at noon.

Remember, you can watch us online at kplctv.com and on air each and every weekday. Have a great day and a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.