La. authorities seek information in bank robberies

Louisiana authorities are asking for public assistance in identifying an individual suspected in several bank robberies and attempts in the state.

According to a news release from the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Exchange, made up of multiple state and local law enforcement agencies,  between Sept. 14 and Sept. 24, an unidentified white male entered banks in Alexandria, Broussard, Lafayette and Opelousas and produced a note indicating he had a weapon and demanded money from the tellers.

Surveillance video captured images of the suspect and suspected vehicle.

Authorities say that although the individual did not produce a weapon in any of the incidents, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The individual is described as a white male, 50-60 years of age, approximately 6'2" - 6'4" tall, and weighing 240 to 260 lbs.

Authorities say he was observed driving a two-toned 2004-2008 Ford F-250 with tan paint and a black line at the bottom.

Those with  information that can help identify the individual are requested to contact Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS, or FBI New Orleans at 504-816-3000. 

