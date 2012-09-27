CPSO makes pot bust on I-10 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO pot bust on I-10 leads to arrest of Lafayette man

Alton J. Gobert (Source: CPSO) Alton J. Gobert (Source: CPSO)
(Source: CPSO) (Source: CPSO)

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Sept. 26, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) Detective Cpl. Kevin Hoover conducted a stop on a car traveling eastbound between Vinton and Sulphur for a traffic violation. 

During the traffic stop, the driver of the car, Alton J. Gobert, 25, of Lafayette, began to act suspiciously.

After receiving consent from Gobert, Cpl. Hoover conducted a search of the car and recovered a black duffle bag in the trunk of the car containing 1 1/2 pounds of high grade marijuana, with an estimated street value of $9,000, and three Tupperware containers of marijuana cookies and marijuana candy. 

Gobert was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. His bond is still pending.

