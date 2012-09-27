Mystery of the severed aircraft wires, plus money-saving tips -- all @ noon

Good morning, everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A mystery over at Northrop Grumman's Lake Charles site. We have been hearing there's some sort of investigation involving military aircraft there. This morning, a spokesperson for Robins Air Force Base in Georgia told us during scheduled depot maintenance, a contractor discovered severed wires on a JSTARS aircraft. What caused it? We're checking into the story.

Also today, we'll explain how parents can pay $400 less per year on diapers. It all depends on where they shop. Look for some money-saving tips at noon.

Plus, we'll have the story of an 88-year-old World War II veteran who takes care of her disabled daughter and grandson all by herself. She's very feisty, but can't get around like she used to. We'll show you how Volunteers of America stepped in to give her a helping hand…

We're seeing a few clouds today, and Ben says we may get one or two stray afternoon showers. He says those rain chances will begin to increase by tomorrow, and by the weekend we can expect numerous showers and storms. How much rain should we expect? Ben is working on those numbers now and will have a full, live, local forecast at noon.

You can check weather conditions 24/7 HERE, and our website also has a big story in sports – It's bye-bye replacement refs – hello regular crew! The NFL and the referees' union announced a tentative agreement at midnight and you can read more about it HERE.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. Have a great day!