Lake Charles man accused of stealing, forging checks

A Lake Charles man is accused of stealing checks from an elderly man and forging them.

According to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, on July 31, detectives received a complaint from an elderly man regarding several business checks that had been taken from his home.

Authorities say that once the man realized that the checks had been stolen, he contacted his bank and discovered that $3,500 worth of his checks had been written and cashed at several local banks and businesses.

Following an investigation, 22-year-old Brian K. Robinson was arrested in the case. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with forgery and theft of assets of an aged person or disabled person.

Bond in the case was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.