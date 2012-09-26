A gator at a pool party?

Good morning, everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

We'll tell you about a job fair for workers at Phelps Correctional Center in DeQuincy. It happens this afternoon, so we'll tell you where and when.

Also today, high school students have been sneaking cell phones into class for years now. Teachers have had the tough job of trying to compete with such distractions, but at one school, the tables have turned. Teachers are now encouraging students to not only bring their phones, but to use them as new way to learn.

Plus, how would you like it if an alligator just showed up at your door? You would probably freak out just a bit, but we have a story about a gator that was actually invited to a party. Yep – a gator brought in specifically for a pool party. Who would do this, and more importantly – why? Check out the party details at noon.

Another sunny day, and Ben tells me there's only a tiny chance of some pop-up afternoon showers. The real chances for rain start coming in at the end of the week. Ben's working on the numbers now, so be sure to tune in to his live, local forecast at noon.

And we'll have details on the sad news of singer Andy Williams passing. Right now, you can go HERE for more on the man who became famous with such hits as "Moon River."

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air. We hope you join us, and have a great day!