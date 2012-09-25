Trial for Gillis man accused of killing grandmother postponed

The first-degree murder trial for a Gillis man charged with killing his grandmother is postponed.

Carl Webb Jr. is set to go to trial on Oct. 22 after his defense attorney asked for more time to become familiar with the case.

Webb is accused of killing his grandmother, Helen, in 2009.

Webb is currently serving a 65-year prison sentence for illegal weapons possession.

