VPSO seeking assistance in identifying burglary suspect

The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in a burglary that took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 22 at around 5:42 a.m.

According to a news release from Sheriff Sam Craft, the photos were captured by surveillance video at a business which is located in the area of Billy Goat Hill in Leesville.

Craft said the person utilized a baseball bat to break a window to gain entry into the business and then stole items.

"It appears that the individual is a white male who was wearing what could be a type of military helmet and dark sneakers," Craft said.

Those with information in the burglary are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233 or VPSO at 337-238-7248.

You do not have to give your name. A code number will be assigned to you.

