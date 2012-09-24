Ragley man seriously injured in Monday crash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ragley man seriously injured in Monday crash

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Ragley man was seriously injured in a Monday morning crash, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police.

According to Troop D's Sgt. James Anderson, at 6:05 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 at North Perkins Ferry Road in northern Calcasieu Parish involving a concrete truck and a car.

Anderson said the crash occurred when a concrete truck traveling east on North Perkins Ferry Road, driven by 60-year-old Stanley K. Porche of Lake Charles, drove onto the southbound lanes of U.S. 171 into the path of a 1993 Subaru Legacy, driven by Joe Kendall Powell Jr. of Ragley.

Powell was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.  

Porche, who was not injured, was charged with failure to yield at a stop sign.

Impairment is not suspected at this time. Routine toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say inattentive and distracted driving are leading causes of crashes in our state. More information on distracted driving may be found online at the official U.S. Government website for distracted driving, www.distraction.gov.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

