Ragley man seriously injured in Monday crash

A Ragley man was seriously injured in a Monday morning crash, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police.

According to Troop D's Sgt. James Anderson, at 6:05 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 at North Perkins Ferry Road in northern Calcasieu Parish involving a concrete truck and a car.

Anderson said the crash occurred when a concrete truck traveling east on North Perkins Ferry Road, driven by 60-year-old Stanley K. Porche of Lake Charles, drove onto the southbound lanes of U.S. 171 into the path of a 1993 Subaru Legacy, driven by Joe Kendall Powell Jr. of Ragley.

Powell was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.



Porche, who was not injured, was charged with failure to yield at a stop sign.



Impairment is not suspected at this time. Routine toxicology samples were obtained from the drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

