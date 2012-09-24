Sulphur police investigate 'cash grab' at Circle K - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur police investigate 'cash grab' at Circle K

Suspect on surveillance (Source: Sulphur Police Department) Suspect on surveillance (Source: Sulphur Police Department)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Sulphur police are investigating a "cash grab" robbery that took place at around 4:38 p.m. Saturday, according to Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats.

Coats said the robbery took place at the Circle K at 100 South Cities Service Highway.

Coats said according to witnesses, an unknown light-skinned black male entered the store and placed an item on the counter for purchase.

When the store clerk rang up the purchase and the cash drawer opened, Coats said the male reached across the counter and grabbed the cash from the drawer. The man then fled.

Those with information are asked to call 337-527-4550 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

You may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

