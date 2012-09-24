Center: Louisiana ranks #4 in rate of women murdered by men - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Center: Louisiana ranks #4 in rate of women murdered by men

A new Violence Policy Center report ranks Louisiana fourth in the rate of women murdered by men.

Louisiana has a rate of 1.86 per 100,000, according to the report, entitled "When Men Murder Women: An Analysis of 2010 Homicide Data."

According to a release from the center, the annual report details national and state-by-state information on female homicides involving one female murder victim and one female offender.

The study reportedly uses the most recent data available from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's unpublished Supplementary Homicide Report and is released each year to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

The 10 states with the highest rates of women murdered by men were: Nevada at 1 with a rate of 2.62 per 100,000; South Carolina at 2 with a rate of 1.94 per 100,000; Tennessee at 3 with a rate of 1.91 per 100,000; Louisiana at 4 with a rate of 1.86 per 100,000; Virginia at 5 with a rate of 1.77 per 100,000; Texas at 6 with a rate of 1.75 per 100,000; New Mexico at 7 with a rate of 1.63 per 100,000; Hawaii at 8 (tie) with a rate of 1.62 per 100,000; Arizona at 8 (tie) with a rate of 1.62 per 100,000; and, Georgia at 10 with a rate of 1.61 per 100,000. 

Nationally, the rate of women killed by men in single victim/single offender instances was 1.22 per 100,000.  

 "Women face an unacceptable risk of being victims of homicide perpetrated by people they know and love.  Much more must be done to protect women and prevent domestic violence that too often escalates to homicide," said VPC Legislative Director Kristen Rand.

For more, visit the Violence Policy Center's website.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

