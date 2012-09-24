Two jailed after failing to register as sex offenders

The following is a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On Sept. 22, at around 8:45 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the area of Opelousas Street and Highway 171 in reference to a car stalled in the roadway and blocking the flow of traffic. When deputies arrived and spoke with the driver, Noble D. Thomas, 26, of Mamou, who lied about his name and refused to identify himself.

During the investigation, deputies learned Thomas, a registered sex offender from Acadia Parish, was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in March 2012 in Calcasieu Parish. Deputies also discovered Thomas had been working in Calcasieu Parish for the past three weeks without notifying the proper authorities within three days, as required by law for all registered sex offenders.

Thomas, who was convicted of indecent behavior with juveniles in Acadia Parish in December 2003, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with failure to register as a sex offender, second offense; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; and impeding the flow of traffic. He was released on a $1,000 bond set by Judge Wilford Carter.

CPSO Deputy Joshua Smith was the arresting deputy and CPSO Detective Scott Miller is the lead investigator on this case.

In August, convicted sex offender Donald L. Walker, 45, registered with the CPSO Sex Offender Unit after moving to Calcasieu Parish from Texas declaring his home address as a business on Highway 14 where he was working and living in the shop.

On Sept. 19, CPSO deputies were dispatched to a burglary call at an abandoned mobile home on Toussaint Road in Lake Charles where they found numerous personal items belonging to Walker and discovered he had been sleeping in the abandoned home.

After an investigation revealed Walker had moved without notifying the proper authorities within three days, as required by law for all registered sex offenders, detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Compliance and Awareness Program Unit (CAP) arrested Walker on Sept. 24 and charged him with failure to register as a sex offender.

Walker, who was convicted of two counts of sexual battery in Orange County, Florida, in January 1997, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Judge David Ritchie set his bond at $100,000.

CPSO Detective Scott Miller is the lead investigator on this case.