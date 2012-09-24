Join Us for 7Live@Noon!

Good morning everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A fatal morning on the I-10 bridge in Lake Charles. Around 4:15 this morning, Lake Charles Police responded to a crash on the west bound side of the bridge. Police report one vehicle struck the rear of a tow truck. One person died instantly, another was critically injured. We'll have more on what happened at noon.

A big cleanup operation is set to begin today. It involves Bayou Verdine in Calcasieu Parish. You can take a look at what's planned HERE.

Also today, the fight against the West Nile Virus continues and now researchers are looking at an unlikely source for help – geese. It seems the serum they can produce may offer vaccinations for other diseases as well.

Plus, it's an art form that is hundreds of years old. Political cartoonists have been popular thru the decades, but with the decline of print media, they are turning to the digital age to express themselves. We'll take a look.

Another beautiful day so far, with the afternoon highs in the upper 80's to near 90. Ben tells me our rain chances are below 20 percent thru Thursday, but things could be changing by the end of the week. Ben will have that information in his live, local forecast at noon.

