Join Us for 7Live@Noon! - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Join Us for 7Live@Noon!

Good morning everyone!

Agnes DeRouen in the KPLC 7 Newsroom with a look at what we're working on for 7News@Noon.

A fatal morning on the I-10 bridge in Lake Charles. Around 4:15 this morning, Lake Charles Police responded to a crash on the west bound side of the bridge. Police report one vehicle struck the rear of a tow truck. One person died instantly, another was critically injured. We'll have more on what happened at noon.

A big cleanup operation is set to begin today. It involves Bayou Verdine in Calcasieu Parish. You can take a look at what's planned HERE.

Also today, the fight against the West Nile Virus continues and now researchers are looking at an unlikely source for help – geese.  It seems the serum they can produce may offer vaccinations for other diseases as well.

Plus, it's an art form that is hundreds of years old. Political cartoonists have been popular thru the decades, but with the decline of print media, they are turning to the digital age to express themselves. We'll take a look.

Another beautiful day so far, with the afternoon highs in the upper 80's to near 90.  Ben tells me our rain chances are below 20 percent thru Thursday, but things could be changing by the end of the week. Ben will have that information in his live, local forecast at noon.

Remember, you can always watch us online at kplctv.com and on air.  Enjoy the day everyone!

  Calcasieu Workforce Center holding youth job fair

    The Calcasieu Workforce Center is having a youth job fair tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

    Southbound lanes of U.S. 171 closed due to multiple-vehicle accident

    (Source: KPLC viewer)

    There has been a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. 171 in Moss Bluff, according to Louisiana State Police. Southbound lanes north of U.S. 378 are closed at this time. Minor injuries have been reported.

  Lake Charles NAACP to host public forum with Karl Brucchaus

    The Lake Charles NAACP will host a public forum "What's going on in Calcasieu Parish schools?" with CPSB Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus (Source: NAACP)
    The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP will host a forum on April 23 called "What's Going On In Calcasieu Parish Schools?". Calcasieu Parish School Board Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus will be there to address any concerns the public may have. The forum will be held at New Covenant of Faith Baptist Church in Lake Charles from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
