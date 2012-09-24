Sam Cam - Manny Busch

The mayor of Vinton ends the week with good news for his town. He received a call from Governor John Bel Edward's office telling him they were awarded over $800,000. That money will go towards fixing the town's infrastructure. Vinton grant application that brought Vinton Mayor Kenneth Stinson good news from our state's government. Mayor Kenneth Stinson/Vinton "The governor's office called. He said I have some good news for Vinton and he told me and I s...