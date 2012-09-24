Seven years since Rita: What are your memories?

Hurricane Rita passed over Southwest Louisiana seven years ago today, Sept. 24.

Rita left a swath of damage throughout the area.

The storm made landfall early Sept. 24, 2005 as a Category 3 with hurricane winds of 115 miles per hours.

Rita left behind a trail of destruction all along the Gulf Coast, but lower Cameron Parish was Ground Zero.

Homes and businesses were completely wiped out in Holly Beach, Hackberry and Creole. The only building left standing in Cameron was the old courthouse, which also survived Hurricane Audrey.

We'll be remembering Rita on our community pages this week. Send your memories, thoughts and photos from the storm to allkplcnewmedia@kplctv.com.

